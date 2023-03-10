Morning Howl: the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack

By Josh Little
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Morning Howl is now the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack, sold exclusively at Hub Coffee Roasters.

“Any way that I can help the Nevada athletic department to grow, to be better, I’m really honored that we could have and collaborate on something where I can give back,” said the owner, Mark Trujillo.

It’s the University’s first branded coffee, and due to a licensing deal, a portion of ever bag sold goes back to Nevada.

“As a small business owner, it’s nice to be able to help in any way we can,” added Trujillo. “Hopefully one day they’ll be able to bring back the Men’s Track and Field team.”

Trujillo competed in track and field for the Pack, and still holds the school record in the high jump.

“Holding a record, they’re always meant to be broken,” joked Trujillo. “But it is kind of fun to go yeah, I hold the Nevada record at 7-feet, 3 and a half inches.”

The coffee he brews comes from three farms in Columbia that Trujillo co-owns himself, allowing him to ensure quality control and the ethical treatment of the pickers.

“I know everything that happens from seed to cup,” said Trujillo. “We know that we’re doing everything ethically correct all the way to the end until you get your coffee in a cup.”

It leads to a unique flavor. And this Morning Howl blend was designed to appeal to everyone’s palate.

“Look, I think we wanted something like chocolaty, dark chocolate. Marshmello, just a little bit of fruit-style of acidity to kind of offset maybe some of those powerful notes,: explained Trujillo. “But I think with those three things together, everybody loves smores right? But not to be burnt.”

Right now Morning Howl is only being sold by the bag. You can buy it at either location at 727 Riverside Drive or 131 Pine Street, or order it online at www.hubcoffeeroasters.com

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Douglas County logo
Douglas County activates call center to respond to flooding incidents
Morning Howl is now the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack, sold exclusively at Hub Coffee...
Morning Howl is now the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Flooding graphic
Douglas County offices, schools close due to flooding
What is being done to mitigate the flood risk in Reno and the North Valleys.
Flood preparedness in Washoe County and the City of Reno