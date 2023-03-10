Morning Howl: the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Morning Howl is now the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack, sold exclusively at Hub Coffee Roasters.

“Any way that I can help the Nevada athletic department to grow, to be better, I’m really honored that we could have and collaborate on something where I can give back,” said the owner, Mark Trujillo.

It’s the University’s first branded coffee, and due to a licensing deal, a portion of ever bag sold goes back to Nevada.

“As a small business owner, it’s nice to be able to help in any way we can,” added Trujillo. “Hopefully one day they’ll be able to bring back the Men’s Track and Field team.”

Trujillo competed in track and field for the Pack, and still holds the school record in the high jump.

“Holding a record, they’re always meant to be broken,” joked Trujillo. “But it is kind of fun to go yeah, I hold the Nevada record at 7-feet, 3 and a half inches.”

The coffee he brews comes from three farms in Columbia that Trujillo co-owns himself, allowing him to ensure quality control and the ethical treatment of the pickers.

“I know everything that happens from seed to cup,” said Trujillo. “We know that we’re doing everything ethically correct all the way to the end until you get your coffee in a cup.”

It leads to a unique flavor. And this Morning Howl blend was designed to appeal to everyone’s palate.

“Look, I think we wanted something like chocolaty, dark chocolate. Marshmello, just a little bit of fruit-style of acidity to kind of offset maybe some of those powerful notes,: explained Trujillo. “But I think with those three things together, everybody loves smores right? But not to be burnt.”

Right now Morning Howl is only being sold by the bag. You can buy it at either location at 727 Riverside Drive or 131 Pine Street, or order it online at www.hubcoffeeroasters.com

