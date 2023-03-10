High avalanche danger to be issued for greater Lake Tahoe area

Lake Tahoe, California (KOLO) - A high avalanche danger warning for the greater Lake Tahoe and Central Sierra Nevada Mountains is slated to be issued Friday evening.

The warning will take effect Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. and last until Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says mountain travel and backcountry recreation in the Sierra are not recommended during this time as the risk of a crash or becoming trapped is elevated.

Lower elevations, such as those in the foothills and valleys, are expected to receive between five and nine inches of rain over the course of the next few days.

With the heavy rain coming, they ask people not to drive down flooded roadways. The PCSO have, however, staged a dive truck and several dive boats in the event an emergency rescue is needed.

Snowmobiles have also been placed on standby.

The PCSO says you can call 211 for non-life threatening matters related to the storm, or 530-745-7565 to report road issues, downed trees, and/or flooding.

Click here for information on sandbag locations, current incidents, road conditions and other storm related resources.

