Flooding forces closure of 2 area roads

Crews work on the closures in Storey County
Crews work on the closures in Storey County(Storey County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Flooding has forced the closure of two roads in northern Nevada.

Artesia Road and Mason Pass Road between Yerington and Smith Valley are closed indefinitely due to significant mud and water runoff.

All other county roads between Yerington and Smith Valley remain closed.

Meanwhile, washouts have closed Six Mile Canyon at R Street in Virginia City and at Sam Clemens Street in Dayton.

Storey County says they continue to assess the weather and possible flooding concerns for all parts of the county.

