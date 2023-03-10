Elko BLM to open comment period on sage grouse habitat

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Wells office of the Bureau of Land Management announced it will open a 30 day comment period for treatments and improvements to the greater sage-grouse habitat in northeastern Nevada.

The comment period opens March 13 and lasts until April 11.

“The need for the project is identified as conservation, enhancement, and protection of sagebrush ecosystems within the O’Neil PPA, and is vital to the protection and future success of our greater sage grouse populations,” said Melanie Mitchell, Wells Field Office Manager.

The area of the habitat was identified as an assessment area by the Northern Great Basin Fire and Invasive Assessment Team, a process used to identify strategies to consider threats to sage grouse and their habitats.

The project encompasses around 2.44 million acres, 208,000 of which are being analyzed for treatment.

The Wells Field Office will implement vegetation treatment projects over a ten-year period to protect, improve, and restore habitat for various wildlife species, especially greater sage grouse, and restore natural vegetative conditions in the O’Neil PPA.

