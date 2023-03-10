Douglas County offices, schools close due to flooding

Flooding graphic
Flooding graphic(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is closing its offices early Friday due to flooding.

The courts, however, will remain open for normal business hours.

Flooding has affected many roads around Douglas County. County Sheriff Daniel Coverley has advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Douglas County School District is also closing due to flooding on the roadways.

