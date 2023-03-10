Douglas County activates call center to respond to flooding incidents

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a call center for residents to report non-emergency incidents related to flooding.

Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report their non-emergency-related flood concerns. Their hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

They are also offering a damage assessment tool that allows the public to report flooding damage, which can be accessed here.

Douglas County is advising its residents against unnecessary travel and to have plans in case of power outages, and dangerous snow conditions.

