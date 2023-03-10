Bring the family to Arts for All Nevada’s annual Youth Month Art Family Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada’s Youth Art Month Festival is back & full of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. This year they are utilizing every part of the Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center to bring you a super fun festival for your family to enjoy.

Executive director, Jackie Clay, and Sara Gabriel, the AmeriCorps Youth Education Coordinator for Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, stopped by Morning Break to demonstrate one of the many crafts kids will get to do at this weekend’s even.

The Youth Art Month Family Festival takes place Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion (250 Court St. & Arlington Avenue, Reno).

The event is free and no registration is required. There will be eight creative art stations including a recycled art project with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, treats to purchase from Tuk Tuk Yum Yum frozen yogurt truck, a free book for every child and a chance to explore the history of the Lake Mansion with Patty Cafferata.

Click here for more information.

