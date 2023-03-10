AG Ford explains Nevadans rights when dealing with door-to-door salesmen

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is reminding Nevadans of their rights when it comes to door-to-door salesmen as part of Consumer Protection Week.

He says the AG’s Bureau of Consumer Protections will investigate people and businesses engaging in deceptive practices when a consumer files a report against them.

“People who go door-to-door in Nevada must follow specific laws to sell goods or services in the state for the protection of Nevada consumers,” said Ford. “Being alert to the laws that salespeople must follow will help you protect yourself, as well.”

He says a consumer must be given a written contract or receipt at the time of the sale with the day and seller’s name and address. The receipt or contract must also be written in the same language as the sales presentation was given in.

Furthermore, it must state, in bold, and close to the consumer’s signature, that the consumer has three business days to change their mind or to cancel the contract.

A notice of cancellation that can be easily detached with instructions on how to fill it out and where to send it must also be attached.

Ford advises people to take the time to read the full contract before signing anything or making any payments.

If you feel you’ve been a victim of a door-to-door sales scam,you can file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General here.

