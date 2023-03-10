AG Ford explains Nevadans rights when dealing with door-to-door salesmen

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Nevada's incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks...
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The Associated Press in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is reminding Nevadans of their rights when it comes to door-to-door salesmen as part of Consumer Protection Week.

He says the AG’s Bureau of Consumer Protections will investigate people and businesses engaging in deceptive practices when a consumer files a report against them.

“People who go door-to-door in Nevada must follow specific laws to sell goods or services in the state for the protection of Nevada consumers,” said Ford. “Being alert to the laws that salespeople must follow will help you protect yourself, as well.”

He says a consumer must be given a written contract or receipt at the time of the sale with the day and seller’s name and address. The receipt or contract must also be written in the same language as the sales presentation was given in.

Furthermore, it must state, in bold, and close to the consumer’s signature, that the consumer has three business days to change their mind or to cancel the contract.

A notice of cancellation that can be easily detached with instructions on how to fill it out and where to send it must also be attached.

Ford advises people to take the time to read the full contract before signing anything or making any payments.

If you feel you’ve been a victim of a door-to-door sales scam,you can file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

An image from Nevada's pro day
NFL teams flock to Reno for Nevada’s pro day
Biggest Little Wedding Crawl 2023
Weddings of the West to host 2nd annual Biggest Little Wedding Crawl in downtown Reno
Biggest Little Wedding Crawl 2023
Biggest Little Wedding Crawl Preview
Movie Minute: March 10, 2023
Movie Minute: March 10, 2023