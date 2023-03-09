Washoe County releases plans to prevent Swan Lake flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is releasing its plans to prevent flooding from Swan Lake and the surrounding Lemmon Valley area.

Their plan involves construction berms, installing pumps, and placing barriers.

“We have a plan. The work we did a month ago was to prepare us for today,” Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro said. “What we’re doing today is to protect us for a month from now.”

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit the area starting Thursday thanks to another atmospheric river.

The county says it has prepared the following protections for the Lemmon Valley area:

Washoe County has prepared for rising Swan Lake water levels by constructing protective berms in certain areas around the lake and installing high flow pumps to manage water that flows down from the surrounding areas.

Berms have been constructed in the Pompe Way and Jean Way areas in the north area of Swan Lake.

Berms and protections have been installed in the southern areas of the lake, near Palace Drive, along with the installation of pumps to manage flows coming from Lemmon Drive.

Crews have also made improvements to the areas along the eastern side Swan Lake to protect roadways and residences.

Crews have also inspected the berms and protections in place near Compton Blvd. And will install pumps at the appropriate time if water levels rise in that area.

The protective berms and access road around the Lemmon Valley Wastewater Treatment plant are still in place and fully functioning if water levels dramatically rise.

They advise area residents that people and equipment will continue to work in the area in anticipation of Swan Lake water levels increasing.

Current water levels for Swan Lake are at 4919.4 feet, more than four feet below the highest levels which were recorded in 2019.

