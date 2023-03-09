School Social Worker Week: “We wear a lot of different kinds of hats”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week is National School Social Worker Week and you might be wondering what school social workers do.

Ms. Michelle Roney from Lemelson STEM Academy in Reno says, it’s hard to pin down.

“We wear a lot of different kinds of hats,” said Roney, an elementary school social worker.

They support student mental health, address behavior issues and try to fulfill basic needs.

“Behavior is a big one we work on and supporting students with their emotional regulation,” she said.

Roney says she focuses on getting to the root of the problem a student is facing.

“Teaching them to recognize what’s going on inside their body and labeling it and then, what to do about it,” Roney said.

She says she’s seen an increase in mental health issues and bad behavior since the pandemic.

“I think I’ve seen a rise in kids experiencing anxiety during school and being around others.”

Her job is to help identify these challenges and give students and families the tools to overcome them.

“Really getting in front of these things and laying those strong foundations that makes our kids more resilient and capable of surviving when we’re not right there with them,” Roney said.

That’s not all she does, Roney also helps run the food pantry at Lemelson.

“Having food on site, available for them to access helps meet those basic needs,” she said.

“I struggled when I was a kid and I didn’t have anyone there to support me,” Roney said.

“We definitely didn’t have school social workers.”

Now, Roney gets to fill that space and be the shoulder to lean on that she never had.

“We do want kids and families to succeed and live their best lives.”

