Sage Ridge Theatre Productions presents “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to step into a fairytale as Sage Ridge Theatre Productions preforms the classic story, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Watch as the beautiful, gentle Snow White; her jealous, evil stepmother, The Queen; and the rambunctious but lovable dwarfs come to life in a way that only elementary students can make happen.

Director Keely Cobb, student director Michelle Cho and actress Arya Sekhon (Snow White) stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to both performance happening next weekend at Sage Ridge School.

Performances are Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 at 7 p.m. at Crossbow Stage (2515 Crossbow Court, Reno). Tickets range from $5-20. The show is 100% kid-friendly and may even inspire your own kids to take up acting!

Click here for tickets. And click here to learn more about Sage Ridge Theatre Productions. You can also follow them on Instagram.

