Rosen joins Cortez Masto in calling for Walgreens to reverse abortion pill decision

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is joining fellow Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in calling for Walgreens to reverse its decision to not dispense abortion pills in 12 states.

Rosen is also joining other Senators is making the calls. She argues their decision could affect Nevada.

“Ensuring women have access to Mifepristone—medication the FDA approved more than two decades ago for medical termination of pregnancy and treatment of miscarriages—is a critical step in preserving every woman’s right and freedom to make reproductive health choices in consultation with her healthcare provider,” wrote the Senators.

“A major retail pharmacy prematurely wading into complicated and controversial legal matters threatens to undermine public trust and confidence in retail pharmacies and pharmacists,” the Senators’ letter continued. “We urge Walgreens to demonstrate its commitment to putting patients first by prioritizing obtaining FDA specialty certification to dispense Mifepristone and publicly clarifying that any hypothetical dispensing decisions remain undecided and premature at best, while the company seeks pharmacy certification.”

