Resort at Squaw Creek now called Everline Resort & Spa

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) -The renaming of Lake Tahoe-area locations using Squaw continues as Resort at Squaw Creek is now called Everline Resort & Spa.

The move on Thursday follows changing the names of Squaw Valley USA ski resort and of Squaw Valley.

“Our resort is dedicated to fostering spaces where everyone feels welcome,” said Manfred Steuerwald, general manager of Everline Resort & Spa, said in a statement. “This name change was a top priority for the resort and community and a decision that has been made in collaboration with the Washoe Tribe, who have lived in this area for thousands of years. Our new name is rooted in the utmost respect for the Washoe Tribe’s history and ancestors.”

Everline encompasses the Olynpic Valley resort’s evergreen mountain escape, from a snowy winter getaway to the perfect sunny destination, the business said.

The company continues to finalize the rebranding with an updated website and social media pages replaced signage and logos.

Everline Resort & Spa will still operate as part of the Destination by Hyatt brand.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.