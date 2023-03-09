People from 16 west Reno apartments displaced by fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People from 16 west Reno apartments were displaced Wednesday afternoon by a fire, the Reno Fire Department said.

The total number of people displaced because the apartments have no electricity was not available, but the American Red Cross was helping those who needed it.

The fire broke out about 2:40 p.m. at the Shoreline Plaza Apartments on Dickerson Road.

It happened when crews were working on a water heater in a downstairs apartment started a fire that got into the crawl space between the apartments and went to the attic, the fire department said.

There were no injuries to tenants and firefighters and no pets lost.

