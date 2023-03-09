People from 16 west Reno apartments displaced by fire

Apartment fire graphic
Apartment fire graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People from 16 west Reno apartments were displaced Wednesday afternoon by a fire, the Reno Fire Department said.

The total number of people displaced because the apartments have no electricity was not available, but the American Red Cross was helping those who needed it.

The fire broke out about 2:40 p.m. at the Shoreline Plaza Apartments on Dickerson Road.

It happened when crews were working on a water heater in a downstairs apartment started a fire that got into the crawl space between the apartments and went to the attic, the fire department said.

There were no injuries to tenants and firefighters and no pets lost.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Ready to Rock Kinder
Ready to Rock Kinder
School Social Worker Week
School Social Worker Week
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
"March Matchness" webpage
“March Matchness” open to first time 529 college savings accounts