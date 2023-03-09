NV Legislature to discuss I-80 safety and Medicaid bills Thursday

By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re now more than a month into the 2023 legislative session, with lawmakers planning on looking at several bills Thursday.

Assembly Bill 63 would direct NDOT to conduct a safety study on I-80 between Vista and the Wadsworth interchange. The study would determine how much money would be needed to provide more law enforcement along the highway and would need to be presented to state officials by July 1, 2024. It would also allow NDOT to accept grants and donations to fund the study.

Senate Bill 172 would allow minors to consent to some medical services, including the prescribing, dispensing or administration of a contraceptive drug or device, without the consent or notification of a parent or guardian. It would also include contraceptives.

Senate Bill 137 would require state Medicaid to include coverage for donor breast milk and milk fortifiers provided by a doctor.

Senate Bill 141 would drop the requirement to have a hunting, fishing, or trapping permit on you while participating in those activities. You will still need a permit beforehand.

These are just a few of the bills the legislature is looking at Thursday. You can find their full agenda here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

A photo of Swan Lake
Washoe County releases plans to prevent Swan Lake flooding
Junkee Clothing moving in the fall
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Local 5th Graders get surprise from local non-profit
Local non-profit surprises 5th grade leadership students