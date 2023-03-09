NV Legislature to discuss I-80 safety and Medicaid bills Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re now more than a month into the 2023 legislative session, with lawmakers planning on looking at several bills Thursday.

Assembly Bill 63 would direct NDOT to conduct a safety study on I-80 between Vista and the Wadsworth interchange. The study would determine how much money would be needed to provide more law enforcement along the highway and would need to be presented to state officials by July 1, 2024. It would also allow NDOT to accept grants and donations to fund the study.

Senate Bill 172 would allow minors to consent to some medical services, including the prescribing, dispensing or administration of a contraceptive drug or device, without the consent or notification of a parent or guardian. It would also include contraceptives.

Senate Bill 137 would require state Medicaid to include coverage for donor breast milk and milk fortifiers provided by a doctor.

Senate Bill 141 would drop the requirement to have a hunting, fishing, or trapping permit on you while participating in those activities. You will still need a permit beforehand.

These are just a few of the bills the legislature is looking at Thursday. You can find their full agenda here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.