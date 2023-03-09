Local non-profit surprises 5th grade leadership students

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - A leadership class at Sepulveda Elementary school got a special surprise Wednesday afternoon when they found out they’ll be attending a Leadership Conference at North Valleys High School happening Friday.

It’s all thanks to the generosity of the Nevada Kids Foundation. The nonprofit hosted a pizza party for the kids and presented a check to the class, which coveredvthe fees needed to take part in the conference. And, this group of 5th graders will be the first-ever elementary level students to participate in the conference.

“These are exactly the group of kids we want to encourage and get the means they need to to do bigger and better things they’re already in their school doing fundraisers,dances, raising awareness, putting bags together for donation drives so we are just so proud and we couldnt be more honored to support them,” said Kallie Todaro, Director at NKF.

Administrators at the school say they hope their fifth graders will enjoy the conference and further their understanding of what being a leader means, knowing they are capable of doing great things.

“This is where it starts, these are the foundational skills that they will need to be successful in middle and high school programs, so i just feel it is so important to be able to participate in a program that is just so wonderful bc these skills they take with them throughout life,” said Maegan Mullin, Leadership Program Administrator at Sepulveda Elementary.

