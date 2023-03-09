Junkee Clothing moving in the fall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Junkee Clothing Exchange will be moving to the Reno Public Market in October of 2023.

“We’re thrilled to have Junkee Clothing Exchange moving down the street to Reno Public Market to join our arts and culture scene,” said Doug Wiele, the Developer of Reno Public Market. “Junkee is such an eclectic and energizing store, and is a great fit within our growing mix of great local merchants. RPM is excited to be part of the Midtown/Wells Avenue scene, and we are looking forward to what patrons will be able to experience in Junkee’s new location come October.”

The new location will be approximately the same size as the old one at roughly 14,000 square feet. The current midtown location will remain open during the transition.

