Jobs in Nevada now exceed 1.5 million

The city of Reno saw an increase of nearly 12,000 jobs since January 2022
Now hiring sign
Now hiring sign(Contributed)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new DETR report shows the number of jobs in the state of Nevada has now exceeded 1.5 million.

The number of jobs in the state is now 6% higher than it was one year ago. That same report, however, showed the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.5%.

The city of Reno saw an increase of nearly 12,000 jobs since January 2022, while Carson City gained 1,200 during the same period. Las Vegas led the way in job creation with 62,600 jobs created since January 2022.

“This report shows Nevada has recovered from the COVID recession and is continuing to add jobs at a brisk pace. Except for the leisure and hospitality industry, every sector of our economy employs more people than before the pandemic, and every single industry is showing growth over the past year. Our unemployment rate is high as is the total number of job openings in the state, reflecting an ongoing tight labor market,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Junkee Clothing moving in the fall
A Tesla Model Y Long Range is displayed on Feb. 24, 2021, at the Tesla Gallery in Troy, Mich....
US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
The new platform Careit Food Donation and Rescue connects businesses and nonprofits.
Careit Food Donation and Rescue responds to the impact of SNAP benefit decrease
Slot Machine
Rep. Titus seeks threshold hike for slot winnings tax