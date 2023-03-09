Jobs in Nevada now exceed 1.5 million

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new DETR report shows the number of jobs in the state of Nevada has now exceeded 1.5 million.

The number of jobs in the state is now 6% higher than it was one year ago. That same report, however, showed the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.5%.

The city of Reno saw an increase of nearly 12,000 jobs since January 2022, while Carson City gained 1,200 during the same period. Las Vegas led the way in job creation with 62,600 jobs created since January 2022.

“This report shows Nevada has recovered from the COVID recession and is continuing to add jobs at a brisk pace. Except for the leisure and hospitality industry, every sector of our economy employs more people than before the pandemic, and every single industry is showing growth over the past year. Our unemployment rate is high as is the total number of job openings in the state, reflecting an ongoing tight labor market,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

