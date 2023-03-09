Impairment a factor in two morning crashes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says impairment was a factor in two crashes Thursday morning.

Police say the first crash happened at Peckham and Kietzke. A vehicle reportedly drove away from the scene and crashed into a car on westbound McCarran near Airway after running a red light.

No one was injured in the crashes, and RPD says to expect some lane restrictions over the next hour.

