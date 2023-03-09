Impairment a factor in two morning crashes

RPD says impairment was a factor in these crashes
RPD says impairment was a factor in these crashes(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:27 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says impairment was a factor in two crashes Thursday morning.

Police say the first crash happened at Peckham and Kietzke. A vehicle reportedly drove away from the scene and crashed into a car on westbound McCarran near Airway after running a red light.

No one was injured in the crashes, and RPD says to expect some lane restrictions over the next hour.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Fatal crash reported near Goldfield
Crash north of Goldfield kills 1
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
More Spaghetti Bowl work will force lane reductions
A photo of the back up on I-80
Big rig crash shuts down traffic on I-80