CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy a night of musical performances while helping a Carson City organization. On Saturday, Feeding Pets of the Homeless is hosting its first Give a Dog a Bone Charity Concert and Pet Food Drive. It’s happening at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall. Performers include Sam Chase, Greg Gilmore and Rachael McElhiney.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides pet food and emergency veterinary care to pets that belong to homeless people. Tickets sold for the event will benefit the organization. Attendees are also encouraged to bring pet food to help the animals of people who are experiencing homelessness in Northern Nevada.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $20 or $17 for seniors and BAC members.

You can purchase tickets here.

Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the concert for $25.

The reception starts at 6 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall is located on West King Street in Carson City.

