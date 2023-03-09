Galena High School’s Grizzly Arts program invites community to arts and craft show fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Galena Grizzly Arts and Crafts Show benefits the Art Department at Galena High School. There will be more than 100 vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

GHS art teachers Cindy Schnaare and Erin Shearin, along with art student Baylee McKinnon stopped by Morning Break Thursday to invite everyone out to the high school for their annual fundraiser.

The event takes place inside the gymnasium (3600 Butch Cassidy Dr.) on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

There is a $2 entrance fee for ages 10+ (ages 9 and under are free). All the money raised from the craft show and fair will go toward the Galena High School Art Department.

Click here to learn more. You can also follow Grizzly Arts on Facebook and Instagram.

