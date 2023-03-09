Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fight at Wooster High School prompted a law enforcement response Thursday afternoon.

The Washoe County School District says there was a fight among several large groups of students.

School police and outside law enforcement agencies responded to the fight and are investigating.

Due to the fight, the school district staggered student’s release times. Students who rode the bus were not impacted, but those who walked or drove to school were released periodically in smaller groups starting at 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

They ask anyone with questions to call the WCSD office at 775-333-5100.

