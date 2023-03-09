Ely man sent to prison for killing 3-year-old girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An Ely man was sentenced to 15 years in prison with three years of supervised released for the 2019 death of a 3-year-old girl.

Colon Jackson, 32, pleaded guilty in December to voluntary manslaughter in Indian country and the sentence he received was the maximum allowed under federal law.

Jackson is a member of the Ely Shoshone Tribe.

On Jan. 9, 2019, the girl’s mother took her home to the Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation so Jackson could care for her while she worked.

While in Jackson’s care, he shook her and threw the girl’s body. Jackson then called the mother to say the girl was unconscious. She went home from work and took her to an emergency room in Ely, then the child was flown to Utah for medical care, where the child died from injuries caused by Jackson.

“The defendant’s senseless act resulted in the death of a child,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson said in a statement. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are working steadfastly to seek justice for victims. In collaboration with state, local, Tribal, and federal law enforcement partners, we are committed to investigating reports of missing and murdered indigenous people, also prioritizing the disproportionately high rates of violence against women and girls.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans said “The FBI stands strongly with tribal and law enforcement partners in our joint commitment to bring justice for victims. Violent crimes, such as this horrendous act, will never go unchallenged.”

People with information about a missing or murdered person in Indian Country can contact the local FBI office or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

