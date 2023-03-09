Ely man sent to prison for killing 3-year-old girl

Colon Jackson
Colon Jackson(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An Ely man was sentenced to 15 years in prison with three years of supervised released for the 2019 death of a 3-year-old girl.

Colon Jackson, 32, pleaded guilty in December to voluntary manslaughter in Indian country and the sentence he received was the maximum allowed under federal law.

Jackson is a member of the Ely Shoshone Tribe.

On Jan. 9, 2019, the girl’s mother took her home to the Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation so Jackson could care for her while she worked.

While in Jackson’s care, he shook her and threw the girl’s body. Jackson then called the mother to say the girl was unconscious. She went home from work and took her to an emergency room in Ely, then the child was flown to Utah for medical care, where the child died from injuries caused by Jackson.

“The defendant’s senseless act resulted in the death of a child,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson said in a statement. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are working steadfastly to seek justice for victims. In collaboration with state, local, Tribal, and federal law enforcement partners, we are committed to investigating reports of missing and murdered indigenous people, also prioritizing the disproportionately high rates of violence against women and girls.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans said “The FBI stands strongly with tribal and law enforcement partners in our joint commitment to bring justice for victims. Violent crimes, such as this horrendous act, will never go unchallenged.”

People with information about a missing or murdered person in Indian Country can contact the local FBI office or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Everline Resort & Spa logo
Resort at Squaw Creek now called Everline Resort & Spa
MEMORIAL HELD FOR CARE FLIGHT VICTIMS
MEMORIAL HELD FOR CARE FLIGHT VICTIMS
A photo of the aftermath of the crash
1 killed, 1 injured when truck rams into residence and shop in Winnemucca
Democrat Jacky Rosen
Rosen joins Cortez Masto in calling for Walgreens to reverse abortion pill decision