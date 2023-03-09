Cortez Masto joins calls for support for ranchers and farmers

The severe winter weather has caused problems for ranchers and farmers across Nevada
The severe winter weather has caused problems for ranchers and farmers across Nevada(Nevada Dept. of Agriculture)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is leading the entire Nevada Congressional delegation in calling for the USDA to provide support for Nevada ranchers and farmers affected by severe winter weather.

Masto penned a letter to the agency that was signed by Senator Jacky Rosen and Representatives Mark Amodei, Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford.

In western Nevada, multiple rounds of snow have caused the Sierra snowpack to reach near-record levels. Meanwhile, eastern Nevada has received 210% of its yearly snowfall.

The prolonged blizzard and winter conditions have also caused major travel delays, limited access to food sources, and have caused increased livestock stress and mortality.

“We write to you today regarding ongoing winter weather conditions in the Mountain West region, as well as the severe impact that it is having on farmers and ranchers in Nevada,” wrote the lawmakers.

“The Departments of Agriculture from four Western states, including Nevada, recently sent you a letter to request assistance with supplemental feed or water, snow removal, and the consideration of expanded eligibility for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs,” they continued. “In particular, this letter called on you and your agency to utilize all tools and powers at its disposal to assist impacted farmers and ranchers with various needs resulting from extreme weather….We echo this call and respectfully request that you provide a prompt response to these Departments, and consider providing immediate assistance to Nevada producers.”

They concluded, “It is imperative that USDA disaster programs continue to respond to the challenges that Nevada farmers and ranchers face.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Sandbags (gfx)
Carson City sets up sandbag location ahead of storm
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry
Now hiring sign
Jobs in Nevada now exceed 1.5 million
Give a Dog a Bone Charity Concert
Give a Dog a Bone Charity Concert