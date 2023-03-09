Cortez Masto joins calls for support for ranchers and farmers

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is leading the entire Nevada Congressional delegation in calling for the USDA to provide support for Nevada ranchers and farmers affected by severe winter weather.

Masto penned a letter to the agency that was signed by Senator Jacky Rosen and Representatives Mark Amodei, Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford.

In western Nevada, multiple rounds of snow have caused the Sierra snowpack to reach near-record levels. Meanwhile, eastern Nevada has received 210% of its yearly snowfall.

The prolonged blizzard and winter conditions have also caused major travel delays, limited access to food sources, and have caused increased livestock stress and mortality.

“We write to you today regarding ongoing winter weather conditions in the Mountain West region, as well as the severe impact that it is having on farmers and ranchers in Nevada,” wrote the lawmakers.

“The Departments of Agriculture from four Western states, including Nevada, recently sent you a letter to request assistance with supplemental feed or water, snow removal, and the consideration of expanded eligibility for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs,” they continued. “In particular, this letter called on you and your agency to utilize all tools and powers at its disposal to assist impacted farmers and ranchers with various needs resulting from extreme weather….We echo this call and respectfully request that you provide a prompt response to these Departments, and consider providing immediate assistance to Nevada producers.”

They concluded, “It is imperative that USDA disaster programs continue to respond to the challenges that Nevada farmers and ranchers face.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.