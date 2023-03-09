5 displaced by midtown Reno house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in the midtown Reno area displaced five people Wednesday night, the Reno Fire Department said.

The fire in the 700 block of Grand Canyon Boulevard a few blocks north of Plumb Lane was limited to a single-family home, the fire department said.

It appears it started about 6:05 p.m. in the back and went into the attic, the fire department said. The exact cause remained under investigation.

About 27 fire personnel responded. There were no injuries.

