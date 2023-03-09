5 displaced by midtown Reno house fire

The scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Grand Canyon Boulevard that displaced five people.
The scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Grand Canyon Boulevard that displaced five people.(Luis Latino/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:25 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in the midtown Reno area displaced five people Wednesday night, the Reno Fire Department said.

The fire in the 700 block of Grand Canyon Boulevard a few blocks north of Plumb Lane was limited to a single-family home, the fire department said.

It appears it started about 6:05 p.m. in the back and went into the attic, the fire department said. The exact cause remained under investigation.

About 27 fire personnel responded. There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Sepulveda Leadership money
Surprise For 5th Grade Leadership Students
Apartment fire graphic
People from 16 west Reno apartments displaced by fire
City of Reno Fire Station 1.
Reno City Council Approves New Fire Station
Ready to Rock Kinder
Ready to Rock Kinder