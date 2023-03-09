3 of 4 Care Flight rotor wing aircraft return to service

Care Flight helicopter
Care Flight helicopter(Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three of four of REMSA’s Care Flight rotor wing aircraft have returned to service, REMSA said in a release Thursday.

They returned to service following a pause of their medical transport service on Feb. 24 after the crash of a Care Flight near Stagecoach that killed five.

The fourth aircraft will be brought into service aligned with staffing, maintenance and other operational needs. The company did not provide a timeline for resuming fixed-wing medical transport service.

Ground ambulance services have continued to operate without interruption.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Democrat Jacky Rosen
Rosen joins Cortez Masto in calling for Walgreens to reverse abortion pill decision
Reno Air Races looking for new location
Sandbags (gfx)
Carson City sets up sandbag location ahead of storm
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry