3 of 4 Care Flight rotor wing aircraft return to service
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three of four of REMSA’s Care Flight rotor wing aircraft have returned to service, REMSA said in a release Thursday.
They returned to service following a pause of their medical transport service on Feb. 24 after the crash of a Care Flight near Stagecoach that killed five.
The fourth aircraft will be brought into service aligned with staffing, maintenance and other operational needs. The company did not provide a timeline for resuming fixed-wing medical transport service.
Ground ambulance services have continued to operate without interruption.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.