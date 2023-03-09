3 of 4 Care Flight rotor wing aircraft return to service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three of four of REMSA’s Care Flight rotor wing aircraft have returned to service, REMSA said in a release Thursday.

They returned to service following a pause of their medical transport service on Feb. 24 after the crash of a Care Flight near Stagecoach that killed five.

The fourth aircraft will be brought into service aligned with staffing, maintenance and other operational needs. The company did not provide a timeline for resuming fixed-wing medical transport service.

Ground ambulance services have continued to operate without interruption.

