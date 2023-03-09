2 young boys shot, 1 fatally, after stray bullet enters Las Vegas apartment

Neighbors react after 2 young boys shot, 1 fatally, after stray bullet enters Las Vegas apartment
By The Associated Press and FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM PST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two boys, younger than 10, were shot Tuesday night, one fatally, while at home with their parents in Las Vegas, after a stray bullet pierced through a wall separating the family’s apartment from a neighboring unit, police said.

Both children were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other boy was treated for a leg injury but is expected to survive, according to police. Officials have not identified the children.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told local reporters near the scene of the shooting that he did not believe the family’s apartment had been intentionally targeted. But he also said detectives were still trying to determine what led to the gunfire.

Johansson said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in suburban Las Vegas, police said.

You assist the family by visiting this gofundme page.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Air Races
Reno Air Races exit after one more year
Reno Air Races leaving
Reno Air Races Ending In 2023
San Jose State vs Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack Loses to San Jose St. In Tournament
Wolf Pack logo.
San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Wolf Pack in MWC tourney
Give a Dog a Bone Charity Concert
Give a Dog a Bone Charity Concert