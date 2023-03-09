1 killed, 1 injured when truck rams into residence and shop in Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a truck rammed into a shop and residence in Winnemucca.

The Winnemucca Police Department says that in the early morning hours of March 9, they responded to a residence at the intersection of South Bridge Street and South Highland Drive for a vehicle that crashed into it.

When they arrived, they found a man that was “obviously deceased” and a woman who had been struck in the windshield. Officers worked to free the woman who was taken to Renown Regional Hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is unknown.

Police say it isn’t clear what happened before truck crashed into the house, but it traveled through an awning at the entrance of the residence and came to rest in the wall of the detached shop on the property.

Evidence was located that pointed to alcohol as a factor.

