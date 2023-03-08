WCSD seeks input on new strategic plan

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is asking for input from families, students and staff regarding its new strategic plan. In a message sent out on Tuesday, administrators say they want everyone to be a part of the planning process in order to create a unified direction for the future of the district.

There will be community forums over the next several weeks where stakeholders can share their ideas and feedback. At each public forum, there will be language interpretation services, childcare and light refreshments available.

Here is more information about each of the scheduled sessions:

Date: March 7, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location: Truckee Meadows Community College, 7000 Dandini Blvd. Reno, NV 89512

Room / Link: Red Mountain Building - Student Center

Date: March 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location: Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT), 380 Edison Way Reno, NV 89502

Date: April 3, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Depoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Pkwy, Reno

Date: April 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location: Swope Middle School, 901 Keele Drive Reno, NV 89509

Date: April 5, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Reed High School, 1350 Baring Blvd., Sparks

The WCSD Board of Trustees will receive updates on the strategic planning process in the following months during public board meetings, culminating with adoption of the final plan by the Board of Trustees in the summer of 2023.

