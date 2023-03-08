WCSD seeks input on new strategic plan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is asking for input from families, students and staff regarding its new strategic plan. In a message sent out on Tuesday, administrators say they want everyone to be a part of the planning process in order to create a unified direction for the future of the district.
There will be community forums over the next several weeks where stakeholders can share their ideas and feedback. At each public forum, there will be language interpretation services, childcare and light refreshments available.
Here is more information about each of the scheduled sessions:
Date: March 7, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: Truckee Meadows Community College, 7000 Dandini Blvd. Reno, NV 89512
Room / Link: Red Mountain Building - Student Center
Date: March 8, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT), 380 Edison Way Reno, NV 89502
Date: April 3, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Depoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Pkwy, Reno
Date: April 4, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: Swope Middle School, 901 Keele Drive Reno, NV 89509
Date: April 5, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Reed High School, 1350 Baring Blvd., Sparks
The WCSD Board of Trustees will receive updates on the strategic planning process in the following months during public board meetings, culminating with adoption of the final plan by the Board of Trustees in the summer of 2023.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.