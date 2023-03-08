Trends + Threads: Co-owners of Phoenix + Flora share ways to incorporate spring colors into winter wardrobes

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring officially begins Monday, March 20. However, with all the snow Northern Nevada has seen in the past few weeks and with more severe winter weather in the future, we probably won’t be feeling spring-like temperatures any time soon.

As we enter that in-between season of not quite winter and not quite spring, co-owners of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham and Kara Ferrin, stopped by Morning Break to share tips for transitioning your wardrobe from cold to warm.

The easiest way to celebrate the coming spring while staying warm in the winter is by adding pops of spring colors and patterns to your warm clothes. You can add tights, boots and a jean jacket to a spring/summer dress. Or you can find a cozy sweater that’s full of pinks, yellows, oranges, and light blues.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Phoenix + Flora to learn more.

As mentioned in the interview, we also want to share the donation link for Stieb-Brittenham’s Shave for the Brave campaign. She will be shaving her head and raising money for Kylee’s Wish at the state’s largest head shaving event taking place at in Reno, Friday March 17. To donate to team, click here.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

