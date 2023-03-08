Sandbags available in Storey County ahead of storm

(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County has prepared sandbag pickup locations ahead of a storm coming into Northern Nevada this week.

Sand and bags will be available at:

The end of Toll Road in Virginia City.

Fire Station 74 in Lockwood.

Fire Station 72 in Virginia City Highlands.

Mark Twain Community Center.

Sand and bags will be provided. Bring your own shovel.

