New Nevada bill would help brewers transport their own products

KOLO 8's Crystal Garcia spent the day at Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno, NV.
KOLO 8's Crystal Garcia spent the day at Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno, NV.(KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:15 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new bill in the Nevada Legislature would help business owners transport products from their breweries to their taprooms.

Right now, state laws say a brewery must go through a distributor. State Bill 108 looks to change that.

Jazz Aldrich, Vice President of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and General Manager of Great Basin Brewery, says the bill would help give Nevada Brewers more control over their products and save them some money in the process.

“Currently, Crafthaus has their brewery in Henderson and then an off site tap house in the arts district in Las Vegas,” said Aldrich. “They have to currently have to take their beer, sell it to Southern Wine and Spirits, then buy it back at a mark up from Southern for their own taphouse.”

On top of that, products sold to distributors isn’t guaranteed to go back to brewer’s tap house.

”Once beer hits a distributor, they can sell it to whomever,” said Aldrich. “So if you have beer set aside for your tap house and the distributor decides to sell it to Joe Bob’s Chicken Shack for some reason, then you have no say on that. So suddenly a beer that was targeted for your own tap room could be going to some other location and you’re out your own beer.“

He also says if S.B. 108 were to become law, it would be an added incentive for Northern Nevada breweries to expand and open more tap rooms.

You can learn more about the bill here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

New Nevada bill would help brewers transport their own products
New Nevada bill would help brewers transport their own products
Lyon County logo.
Lyon County sets up sandbag pickup locations ahead of storm
The new platform Careit Food Donation and Rescue connects businesses and nonprofits.
Careit Food Donation and Rescue responds to the impact of SNAP benefit decrease
Water flowing from a faucet.
Nevada Rural Water Association Annual Conference & Expo