New Nevada bill would help brewers transport their own products

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new bill in the Nevada Legislature would help business owners transport products from their breweries to their taprooms.

Right now, state laws say a brewery must go through a distributor. State Bill 108 looks to change that.

Jazz Aldrich, Vice President of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and General Manager of Great Basin Brewery, says the bill would help give Nevada Brewers more control over their products and save them some money in the process.

“Currently, Crafthaus has their brewery in Henderson and then an off site tap house in the arts district in Las Vegas,” said Aldrich. “They have to currently have to take their beer, sell it to Southern Wine and Spirits, then buy it back at a mark up from Southern for their own taphouse.”

On top of that, products sold to distributors isn’t guaranteed to go back to brewer’s tap house.

”Once beer hits a distributor, they can sell it to whomever,” said Aldrich. “So if you have beer set aside for your tap house and the distributor decides to sell it to Joe Bob’s Chicken Shack for some reason, then you have no say on that. So suddenly a beer that was targeted for your own tap room could be going to some other location and you’re out your own beer.“

He also says if S.B. 108 were to become law, it would be an added incentive for Northern Nevada breweries to expand and open more tap rooms.

