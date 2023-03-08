Nevada Rural Water Association Annual Conference & Expo

Water flowing from a faucet.
Water flowing from a faucet.(Storyblocks)
By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:50 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Rural Water Association is hosting the Nevada Rural Water Conference at the Nugget Hotel and Casino in Sparks from March 13 to March 17.

The Conference is specifically for people who manage and operate water and wastewater facilities in communities of than 10,000 or fewer people.

Topics include water rights, saving money while pumping groundwater, and water storage.

Click here to learn more.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
on February 28th, I-80 was closed in both directions from Applegate to the state line.
I-80 closure brings big economic impact

Latest News

The event is put on by the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation
Shave for the Brave supports childhood cancer research
“People aren’t going to believe this was once the Sands.”
Sands Regency rebranded as J Resort
Sandbags available in Storey County ahead of storm
Paradise Park fire
Fire damages Paradise Park playground, won’t delay expansion