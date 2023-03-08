Nevada Rural Water Association Annual Conference & Expo

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Rural Water Association is hosting the Nevada Rural Water Conference at the Nugget Hotel and Casino in Sparks from March 13 to March 17.

The Conference is specifically for people who manage and operate water and wastewater facilities in communities of than 10,000 or fewer people.

Topics include water rights, saving money while pumping groundwater, and water storage.

