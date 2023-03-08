“March Matchness” open to first time 529 college savings accounts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “While we are not great at basketball here in the Treasurer’s Office, we are great at making sure kids in Nevada can plan for, save for and pay for college,” says Zach Conine.

The Nevada State Treasurer says today is the right time to save for college, and March is perhaps the best month to begin that plan.

With the college basketball playoff reference, and the matching funds, the treasurer’s office is willing to put up front for first time savers--hence: “March Matchness.”

“March Matchness” gives Nevada families an opportunity to start a new 529 account,” says Conine.

“We will match between $15 and $500 dollars into that account if they make a deposit in March.”

This is the second year for the “March Matchness” program.

Matching funds come from fees charged by the state to investment companies who want to offer financial packages in Nevada. Last year the office matched funds to the tune of $103,000 dollars. This year Conine says $50,000 dollars will be matched in total.

The treasurer is quick to add, these funds don’t have to go to a university or college. They could go to a trade or a certified training program after high school graduation. Any program Conine says that is federally approved and grants are offered.

Conine says once an account is set up, a seed has been planted for kids and their families. With hard work the money can follow, and higher education and training are within reach.

“March Matchness” continues to March 31, 2023.

Click here to find more information: https://www.nevadatreasurer.gov/CollegeSavings/CSP_Home/

