Lyon County sets up sandbag pickup locations ahead of storm

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is setting up a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags ahead of a storm expected to hit the area later this week.

They say the county may experience some low-elevation localized flooding starting Thursday evening and into next week.

Residents are encouraged to keep storm gutters and drainages clear of debris. Here is a list of areas where you can get sandbags in the county:

  • Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706
  • Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428
  • Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403
  • Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd
  • Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403
  • Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429
  • Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429
  • Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason, NV 89447
  • Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington, NV 89444
You are asked to bring your own shovel.

