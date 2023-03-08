Lyon County sets up sandbag locations ahead of storm

Each resident must bring their own shovel
Sandbags
Sandbags(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is setting up locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of storms expected later this week.

The storm is predicted to bring strong winds and flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The locations to pick up sandbags are as follows:

  • Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706
  • Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428
  • Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403
  • Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403
  • Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429
  • Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429
  • Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason, NV 89447
  • Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington, NV 89444
  • Lyon County Roads Yard – 18 Hwy 85A North, Yerington, NV 89447
  • Out of Town Park, Farm District Road and Highway 95A, Fernley, NV 89408 (East end of Rodeo Grounds)

Each resident must bring their own shovel. They are also asked to clear leaves and debris from storm drains.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Emergency declared in South Lake Tahoe over winter storms
Lyon County logo.
Lyon County sets up sandbag pickup locations ahead of storm
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Sandbags available in Storey County ahead of storm