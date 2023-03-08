Lyon County sets up sandbag locations ahead of storm

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is setting up locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of storms expected later this week.

The storm is predicted to bring strong winds and flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The locations to pick up sandbags are as follows:

Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706

Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428

Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403

Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403

Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429

Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429

Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason, NV 89447

Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington, NV 89444

Lyon County Roads Yard – 18 Hwy 85A North, Yerington, NV 89447

Out of Town Park, Farm District Road and Highway 95A, Fernley, NV 89408 (East end of Rodeo Grounds)

Each resident must bring their own shovel. They are also asked to clear leaves and debris from storm drains.

