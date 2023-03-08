Lyon County sets up sandbag locations ahead of storm
Each resident must bring their own shovel
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is setting up locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of storms expected later this week.
The storm is predicted to bring strong winds and flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The locations to pick up sandbags are as follows:
- Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706
- Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428
- Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403
- Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403
- Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429
- Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429
- Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason, NV 89447
- Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington, NV 89444
- Lyon County Roads Yard – 18 Hwy 85A North, Yerington, NV 89447
- Out of Town Park, Farm District Road and Highway 95A, Fernley, NV 89408 (East end of Rodeo Grounds)
Each resident must bring their own shovel. They are also asked to clear leaves and debris from storm drains.
