How to avoid and report online scams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While they may all take a different approach, most scammers have the same idea in mind.

They want to take advantage of someone and walk away with cash.

“It may not be today, tomorrow, a month, it may be a couple months and you’ll find out that person is asking for money,” said Rick Dutton, an investigator for Nevada Consumer Affairs.

Dutton shared fraud prevention tips alongside collegues representing the Federal Trade Comission, the Better Business Bureau and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office during a panel held at the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees learned about common scams, what to do if you come in contact with a scammer and how to report them.

“I originally came just to be informed for myself personally, and also found some applications for some scams that are happening in the business world as well,” said Ashley Soria, after attending the event.

The experts say fraudsters evolve along with technology and right now, a popular scam imitates a legitimate organization through a phone number or email address.

“If you get an email or a text message and you think it’s from a bank that you deal with, take time to go around that and contact them through another channel,” said Kerry O’Brien, Director of the FTC’s Western Region.

Even if the phone number appears to be correct, take time to vet that message.

They say the most important thing you can do is report a scam or potential scam. The easiest way to do that is online.

“It’s a simple way to report fraud to the FTC but also our local, state and federal law enforcement partners,” O’Brien said.

“It’s very important to file a complaint when the person feels like they have been victimized,” said Dutton.

No only will this help protect you, but anyone else the scammer may target.

Once a complaint is made, these organizations can also help recover stolen money.

In 2022, Nevada Consumer Affairs recovered $1.75 million dollars for victims.

If you feel like you have been victimized by a scam or deceptive business practices, you can report that here:

https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/

https://consumeraffairs.nv.gov/About/File_a_complaint/

https://www.bbb.org/file-a-complaint

