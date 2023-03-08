Fire damages Paradise Park playground, won’t delay expansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weekend fire at Teglia’s Paradise Park apparently won’t affect a planned expansion of the playground there.

A city spokesperson says the construction schedule of the addition which will reportedly include a zip line and a merry go round is unchanged.

The early Saturday morning fire damaged a portion of one existing piece of equipment, That damaged portion has been removed. The remainder has been judged to be safe to use, once repaired.

Fire investigators say it appears the fire was set by homeless people for warmth and got out of control Such fires have become common in recent years, though a spokesman says there have been fewer of them this year.

