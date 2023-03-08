Emergency declared in South Lake Tahoe over winter storms

(MGN Online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has issued a local emergency over severe winter storms that have lashed the area.

The emergency declaration allows the city to leverage local, state, and federal resources to respond to potential impacts from the storms.

It also allows the Director of Emergency Services to waive procurement rules and issue emergency orders.

With the declaration, various governmental agencies will be able to direct disaster relief funds and other response personnel to the area, if needed.

