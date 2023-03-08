Douglas County prepares sandbag locations ahead of storm

They also advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to prepare for possible road closures
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is creating locations for area residents to pick up sandbags ahead of a storm later this week.

Another atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy precipitation to the area from March 9 to March 12, according to NWS Reno.

Locations for residents to pick up sandbags are as follows:

  • Jacks Valley Station 153450 Jacks Valley Rd, Carson City
  • Sheridan Fire Station 980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville
  • Johnson Lane Fire Station 1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden
  • Fish Springs Fire Station 2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville
  • Ruhenstroth Fire Station 2008 Pinto Cir., Gardnerville 
  • Support Services Center (East Fork Fire) 940 Mitch Dr. (Across from Station 7), Gardnerville
  • Holbrook Highlands at the Family Support Council Building 3324 Highland Way, Gardnerville

The county says the Genoa location is closed due to the snow. Residents in that area are instead advised to use the Jacks Valley location to get sandbags.

