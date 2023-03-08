Delivery driver accused of attacking restaurant workers

The owner of Roma Pizza in Nashville said he was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday. (Source: WSMV/Gray News)
By Sharon Danquah and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:35 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Restaurant workers in Tennessee said they are scared for their safety after they said they were attacked by a delivery driver on Saturday, WSMV reports.

Roma Pizza employees said the attack happened after the driver was asked to confirm their order. It is a new policy added after owners say orders were stolen by people taking extra or pretending to be delivery drivers.

“I asked her to confirm the order. I need to confirm the order, so she showed me a black screen and I said, ‘No, I cannot see it. I need to confirm it,’ and she started raising her voice, so I took the food back and put it in the warmer,” the restaurant owner said.

Moments later, the owner said she flashed him her confirmation screen, grabbed the food and left, but not before smacking multiple things off the counter.

The conflict did not end there, he said.

“The next thing I know, this big guy comes in with a mask on and his hand in his pocket, asking me why I disrespected his lady,” the restaurant owner said.

Surveillance footage shows the two people yelling at the owner when the driver reaches over and sprays mace in the owner’s eyes. Moments after, an employee rushes to the front counter.

“I was thinking, ‘I have to get out there now. It sounds like a mess. It’s time to call the cops,’ so that’s when I called the cops,” an employee said.

The owner said he feared that the man had a gun.

“It was painful, first of all, but also scary because I didn’t know what else they were going to do,” the owner said.

Now the owner said he plans to add more security precautions to his store.

“Because nobody knows these days what people are thinking. It was over such a silly thing. Just confirm your order. I did nothing to disrespect her, but this is how I’m treated,” the owner said.

Restaurant employees said they are now just praying and hoping the two caught on video are found.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

