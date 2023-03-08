Crash north of Goldfield kills 1

Fatal crash reported near Goldfield
Fatal crash reported near Goldfield(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDFIELD, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash north of Goldfield killed one person last week.

Nevada State Police say that around 7:30 a.m. on March 2, they responded for reports of a vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Esmeralda County.

Their initial investigation found that a black Mini Cooper was traveling south on U.S. 95 when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound lane, colliding with a tractor/trailer combination.

They found the driver of the Mini Cooper was traveling too fast for the adverse road conditions.

The driver, 68-year-old Barbara Davis of Walnut Creek, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the tractor/trailer combo were not injured.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
More Spaghetti Bowl work will force lane reductions
A photo of the back up on I-80
Big rig crash shuts down traffic on I-80
Winter weather causes state office closures.
DMV honors those customers who had appointments unfulfilled due to inclement weather