Crash north of Goldfield kills 1

GOLDFIELD, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash north of Goldfield killed one person last week.

Nevada State Police say that around 7:30 a.m. on March 2, they responded for reports of a vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Esmeralda County.

Their initial investigation found that a black Mini Cooper was traveling south on U.S. 95 when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound lane, colliding with a tractor/trailer combination.

They found the driver of the Mini Cooper was traveling too fast for the adverse road conditions.

The driver, 68-year-old Barbara Davis of Walnut Creek, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the tractor/trailer combo were not injured.

