Celebrate this season’s epic winter with Never Spring, the 2nd annual fundraiser for Skiing is Believing

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:49 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All this snow may not be everyone’s favorite cup of tea, but if you’re into skiing and snowboarding and overall enjoying the slopes of the Sierra, you probably hope every winter could be like this!

Thursday, March 9, the Wandering Wyld and Far Out is hosting Never Spring, a “wine and wax” event at the Reno Public Market that benefits the non-profit Skiing is Believing. Co-founder of Wandering Wyld, Rachel MacIntyre, stopped by Morning Break..

There are three parts to this event. The first is a wine and wax from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Far Out. Whether you’re a waxing veteran or never touched skis in your life, everyone is invited to enjoy wine, get free wax or learn more about the process, and meet other sport enthusiasts. Even if you don’t have your own gear, you can come and practice with Coalition Snow. This free waxing is sponsored by MountainFlow Eco-wax.

Then at 7:30 p.m. there will be a screening of Matchstick Production’s Anywhere From Here documentary. The film explores the world of skiing through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon. Through his voice, you’ll hear the skiing aspirations of a kid who just wants to play and doesn’t have to ponder real life quite yet. The documentary features the best free-skiers in the world, exploring the greatest skiing the planet has to offer at the highest levels.

The third part of the event is the raffle & silent Auction to benefit Skiing is Believing. You can win a Coalition Snow snowboard or pair of skis, plus bid on heaps of goods curated by Wandering Wyld. All proceeds benefit the woman-founded, local organization. Skiing Is Believing offers sports programs to local children, regardless of financial means or accessibility, that inspire them to live a healthy, active and engaged lifestyle.

This event is free and for all ages; wine is reserved for 21+. Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada
Rosen introduces bills to address statewide doctor shortages
Trends and Threads: Spring Colors / Winter Wardrobe
Trends + Threads: Co-owners of Phoenix + Flora share ways to incorporate spring colors into winter wardrobes
FILE - A file image of the High Desert State Prison (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Bill introduced to help former inmates get driver’s licenses
Placer County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
2 arrested after fentanyl found in car they parked outside Placer County Courthouse