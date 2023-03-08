Celebrate this season’s epic winter with Never Spring, the 2nd annual fundraiser for Skiing is Believing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All this snow may not be everyone’s favorite cup of tea, but if you’re into skiing and snowboarding and overall enjoying the slopes of the Sierra, you probably hope every winter could be like this!

Thursday, March 9, the Wandering Wyld and Far Out is hosting Never Spring, a “wine and wax” event at the Reno Public Market that benefits the non-profit Skiing is Believing. Co-founder of Wandering Wyld, Rachel MacIntyre, stopped by Morning Break..

There are three parts to this event. The first is a wine and wax from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Far Out. Whether you’re a waxing veteran or never touched skis in your life, everyone is invited to enjoy wine, get free wax or learn more about the process, and meet other sport enthusiasts. Even if you don’t have your own gear, you can come and practice with Coalition Snow. This free waxing is sponsored by MountainFlow Eco-wax.

Then at 7:30 p.m. there will be a screening of Matchstick Production’s Anywhere From Here documentary. The film explores the world of skiing through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon. Through his voice, you’ll hear the skiing aspirations of a kid who just wants to play and doesn’t have to ponder real life quite yet. The documentary features the best free-skiers in the world, exploring the greatest skiing the planet has to offer at the highest levels.

The third part of the event is the raffle & silent Auction to benefit Skiing is Believing. You can win a Coalition Snow snowboard or pair of skis, plus bid on heaps of goods curated by Wandering Wyld. All proceeds benefit the woman-founded, local organization. Skiing Is Believing offers sports programs to local children, regardless of financial means or accessibility, that inspire them to live a healthy, active and engaged lifestyle.

This event is free and for all ages; wine is reserved for 21+. Click here for more information about the event.

