Bill introduced to help former inmates get driver’s licenses

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill has been introduced into the Nevada State Legislature to make it easier for former inmates to get driver’s licenses.

Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy of District 22 introduced AB195 Tuesday. The bill would eliminate fees, late fees, deadlines, and red tape associated with obtaining a driver’s license upon leaving prison.

She hopes the bill will reduce recidivism by removing obstacles to inmates.

“When someone commits a crime, they should be punished according to Nevada statute, but they should not have to face an additional punishment of bureaucracy, fees, out of date licenses, et cetera, when trying to get their life back on track” said Hardy.

“Recidivism is a complex issue, but there are common-sense, practical changes we can make to lessen the likelihood of re-offending. The bipartisan support my bill has had so far has been very encouraging. This is an important step in making our criminal justice system in Nevada fair, efficient, and effective,” she continued.

