2 arrested after fentanyl found in car they parked outside Placer County Courthouse

Placer County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Placer County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, California (KOLO) - Two people were arrested after fentanyl was found in their car they had parked right outside the Placer County Superior Courthouse.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says that on March 3, a citizen reported two suspicious people in a car outside the courthouse to bailiffs.

Bailiffs and patrol deputies arrived and spoke with them before searching the driver. When they did, they found two plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl.

A further search of the car found a toiletry bag containing more suspected fentanyl and related paraphernalia.

The driver, 32-year-old Joseph Duran of Roseville, and passenger, 25-year-old Jenna Frank of Rocklin, are facing charges of being in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada
Rosen introduces bills to address statewide doctor shortages
Never Spring RPM Event
Celebrate this season’s epic winter with Never Spring, the 2nd annual fundraiser for Skiing is Believing
Trends and Threads: Spring Colors / Winter Wardrobe
Trends + Threads: Co-owners of Phoenix + Flora share ways to incorporate spring colors into winter wardrobes
FILE - A file image of the High Desert State Prison (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Bill introduced to help former inmates get driver’s licenses