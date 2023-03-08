2 arrested after fentanyl found in car they parked outside Placer County Courthouse

ROSEVILLE, California (KOLO) - Two people were arrested after fentanyl was found in their car they had parked right outside the Placer County Superior Courthouse.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says that on March 3, a citizen reported two suspicious people in a car outside the courthouse to bailiffs.

Bailiffs and patrol deputies arrived and spoke with them before searching the driver. When they did, they found two plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl.

A further search of the car found a toiletry bag containing more suspected fentanyl and related paraphernalia.

The driver, 32-year-old Joseph Duran of Roseville, and passenger, 25-year-old Jenna Frank of Rocklin, are facing charges of being in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

