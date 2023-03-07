Your Hour, Her Power

Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada launches annual fundraising campaign
Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada
Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada(Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada)
By Denise Wong
Published: Mar. 7, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - March is Women’s History Month and Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada is celebrating with the launch of its annual fundraiser, “Your Hour, Her Power.” The campaign encourages the community to support women emerging from poverty by pledging to give one hour of their pay so that women have access to Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada programs, services and tools.

The campaign is inspired by the belief that when a woman can access opportunities that can change her life, she becomes powerful beyond measure.

“When women have access to resources, they can overcome the challenges they face in their everyday lives, both at work and at home. Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada makes this happen by empowering women and helping them realize their potential,” says Founder and CEO Pattie Weiske.

To donate to the campaign and see what your donation could provide, click here.

The month-long fundraising campaign is just one of the activities for the nonprofit this March. Other activities include:

Client Stylings by Mrs. Nevada Petite on International Women’s Day - March 8, 2023

Talbot’s Reno: Shop for a Cause - March 9 - 13, 2023 / Register asks - March 6 - April 2, 2023

Winter Reduction Sale at Shop for Success: everything goes to make space for spring and summer items all month long.

Find out more about Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada here.

