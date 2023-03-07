WCSO arrests non-compliant sex offender

Haygood was originally arrested in August of 2008 for sexual assault
Richard Haygood
Richard Haygood(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Sex Offender Unit of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a non-compliant sex offender in Reno last week.

Detectives with the unit learned on Feb. 28 that Richard Haygood was living in downtown Reno and was not in compliance with his registration requirements.

Haygood was located and arrested on March 2 and charged with violation of sex offender registration laws.

Haygood was originally arrested in August of 2008 for sexual assault. He plead guilty to the crime in February 2009.

Upon his conviction, Haygood was classified as a tier three sex offender by the State of Nevada and is on lifetime supervision with Nevada State Police.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
on February 28th, I-80 was closed in both directions from Applegate to the state line.
I-80 closure brings big economic impact

Latest News

FILE - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning people of the dangers of peer to peer...
Nevada AG urges caution when using peer to peer payments
A graphic of the RTC app
RTC releases new app for riders
KOLO Cooks AACT Culinary Team
KOLO Cooks: AACT culinary students show off award-winning dessert from state championship
KOLO Cooks AACT Culinary Team
AACT Culinary Team on Morning Break