WCSO arrests non-compliant sex offender

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Sex Offender Unit of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a non-compliant sex offender in Reno last week.

Detectives with the unit learned on Feb. 28 that Richard Haygood was living in downtown Reno and was not in compliance with his registration requirements.

Haygood was located and arrested on March 2 and charged with violation of sex offender registration laws.

Haygood was originally arrested in August of 2008 for sexual assault. He plead guilty to the crime in February 2009.

Upon his conviction, Haygood was classified as a tier three sex offender by the State of Nevada and is on lifetime supervision with Nevada State Police.

