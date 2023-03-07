Washoe County and Reno open sandbag pickup locations ahead of storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno are preparing for another atmospheric river to bear down on the area later this week, bringing rain for the valleys and snow in high elevations.

To prepare for possible flooding, they have set up a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags.

In Washoe County, those locations are:

Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way

Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street

Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road

Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7940 Hillview Drive

Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane

Highland Ranch Parkway 1 mile west of Pyramid Highway

Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane

Toll Road and Geiger Grade

Pleasant Valley, Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane

Pleasant Valley, Pagni Lane and 395

East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd.

East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd and Gander Lane

West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30,3905 Old Hwy 395

The City of Reno is also setting up sandbag locations for residents. Those are as follows:

City of Reno Corporation Yard at 1640 East Commercial Row

Mira Loma Park at 3000 S. McCarran Blvd.

Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Blvd.

Reno Fire Station #5(Mayberry Fire Station) at 1500 Mayberry Drive

Horseman’s Park at 2800 Pioneer Drive

Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Drive

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting another round of snow on Wednesday, with valley rains and heavy wet snow in high elevations.

