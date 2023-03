RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Unsettled weather will continue through the next 8 to 10 days at least. A snow total of up to 2 feet is possible in the Sierra through Wednesday. The snow level will rise late in the week, as a warmer system moves into the region. Local flooding may be an issue in some areas. Stay tuned. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.