Sparks Marina to be stocked with 3,000 trout

NDOW stocks 20 community ponds and streams
Fish at the Sparks Marina
Fish at the Sparks Marina
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be filling the Sparks Marina with around 3,000 brown trout.

NDOW will fill the Marina on March 15 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sparks Marina at the north boat ramp.

They say it will be stocked regularly through the summer following the visit. Other community ponds are expected to be stocked later this month as they start to thaw out.

NDOW stocks 20 community ponds and streams between spring and fall throughout western Nevada with around 88,000 trout. Urban ponds get the largest fish, typically around 9-10 inches.

The ponds are stocked around every two weeks, weather permitting, typically between March and June and then again between September and October.

